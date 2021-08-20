National dialogue for food policy to improve nutrition conference participants

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) has emphasized the need for the proper coordination on food policies in improving nutrition in Malawi.

The agriculture think tank including its partners Civil Society Organisation Nutrition Alliance (CSONA) observes that Malawi has comprehensive and good food policies that advances nutrition but the challenges remain on coherence towards food producers in rural areas.

CISANET National Director Pamela Kuwali told the Maravi Post that food policies should trickle down to rural areas where main food producers.

Kuwali said food producers in rural areas must be conversant with policies that advance nutrition values for better nation.

She was speaking during the sidelines of national dialogue for food policy to improve nutrition conference (virtual) on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe.

“Malawi has good food policies that advances nutrition improvement but proper coordination is lacking that a farmer in the village should understand them to produce quality nutritious food.

“This is the reason we continue to hold food system dialogues on both local and national levels for coherence food policies towards nutrition,” says Kuwali.

Agriculture Ministry’s Director of Extension Services Dr Jolome Nkhoma assured the gathering of government commitment towards filling the gap on food policies towards advancing nutrition.

Dr Nkhoma appreciates food policy lab saying is eye opener for the state adjust proper approach in improving nutrition in the country.

The dialogue for Food Policy to improve Nutrition attracted participants from traditional leaders, civil society organizations, government agencies, media, researchers and among others.

The Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) is implementing the Strengthening Rural Governance for

the Right to Adequate Food Project in partnership with Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and Community Initiative for

Self Reliance (CISER).

The meeting was held in partnership with Wilt Hunger Hief (WHH) and Community initiative for self reliance (CISER) under a project called Strengthening Rural Governance for the Right to Food funded by BMZ.

The project aims to strengthen local governance around the realisation of the Right to Food in Malawi. Through this project, CISANET is partnering with Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) in facilitating research to strengthen the evidence base supporting the need for an African Food Policy.

This work is part of a continental effort being led by the Africa Union and AFSA to identify tools required to deliver sustainable food systems in Africa and to identifying priorities for reform.

According to the second Biannual Review Report: Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP 2018), Malawi is still off track in achieving a 6% annual growth from Agriculture in its GDP.