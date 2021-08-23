Oscar Kaunda

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga United assistant Coach, Oscar Kaunda has emerged the front runner to land the vacant coaching post at Civil Service United the Maravi Post understands.

The post fail vacant last week following the dismissal of their Head coach, Franco Ndawa and assistant coach Elia Kananji due to a run of poor results in the league and FDH cup respectively.

According to sources close to the club, Kaunda is a popular figure among decision-makers due to his time spent in the club’s technical panel.

However the decision to appoint Kaunda faces a stumbling block as Kaunda is facing a touchline ban till the end of the league season due to his involvement in the abandoned match involving Karonga United vs. Silver Striker in June and the fact that he does not have the required qualification to coach a top flight club.

When quizzed on the matter in an interview, the servant’s General Secretary Ronald Chawayula, could neither confirm nor deny the rumors saying that a new coach will be named in the next couple of days.

“We will appoint our new head coach in the coming days to manage our remaining league fixtures as well as the Top Eight cup and regarding on which name we are going to appoint no decision has been made so far,” Chawayula said.

However In a separate interview Karonga United assistant Coach Oscar Kaunda, said if approached he would strongly consider the role saying that Civil is like a second home to him.

“I am not saying that I have been in communication with Civil but if I was, I would first have to sit down with the club and family and map the way forward because I have built a great foundation here at Karonga a long side Dan Dzinkambani,” he said.

Meanwhile Karonga United General Secretary Ramsey Simwaka, said the club is yet to be approached by anyone regarding their assistant coach and that links of Oscar Kaunda to Civil were just rumors on social media.

Currently Civil Service United sit sixth on the TNM Super League log table with 38 points from 26 matches.