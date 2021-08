Rumphi District Education office on fire

By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Rumphi District Education (DEM) office is on fire with millions worth of property and resource currently burning down.

Rumphi District Commissioner Fred Movete has confirmed there is nothing that could have been done to control the fire as the district does not have any fire fighting vehicle.

According to Movete, well wishers are using available buckets of water and horse pipes in trying to put down the inferno which started an hour ago.