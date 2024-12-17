Commission report: UTM exposes gaps and lapses in investigation

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Commission of Inquiry’s report on the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of several prominent individuals, including Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, has been met with widespread criticism and skepticism. The report’s failure to address critical issues has cast doubt on its credibility, sparking outrage and calls for transparency.

The report’s shortcomings are evident in several key areas. Firstly, the identification of two unidentified individuals at the crash site raises serious questions about the investigation’s thoroughness. Why were these individuals not properly identified, and what implications does this omission have on the credibility of the findings?

Furthermore, the premature call-off of rescue efforts has been widely condemned. Malawi’s military and police personnel are well-trained to operate under challenging conditions, yet they allegedly withdrew from the search efforts in the Chikangawa Forest due to fear of the elements. Was this a case of inadequate preparedness, or was it a deliberate act to reduce the chances of survival for potential survivors?

The report’s assertion that passengers died before the crash is also deeply troubling. The Commission attributes these fatalities to high-velocity impact with objects inside the plane, but critical questions remain unanswered. Was injury mapping conducted to determine whether the fatal injuries were localized in areas consistent with internal collisions? Was blood evidence found within the wreckage, on debris, or on the victims’ clothing to support this conclusion?

The absence of toxicology testing in this tragic and suspicious case is also deeply troubling. Toxicology tests are essential to rule out foul play, such as poisoning or exposure to harmful substances. The omission of these tests raises serious concerns about the investigation’s thoroughness.

Moreover, the report’s failure to explain why morticians were allowed to clean the bodies before autopsies commenced at 6 a.m. risks destroying vital forensic evidence and raises serious questions. Who authorized this directive, and for what purpose? Why did the Commission fail to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for this critical lapse?

The report’s avoidance of accountability for decision-makers is also concerning. Why was the flight allowed to proceed under marginal weather conditions? Who approved the use of an aircraft lacking essential safety equipment, such as the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR)? Furthermore, the report does not clarify whether fuel remained onboard at the time of the crash.

Memorial Service for Late Vice President Saulos Chilima held at St. Peter’s Cathedral

The report’s misplaced focus on the state funeral and its expenditures is also troubling. While honoring the victims is important, this focus diverts from the central question: Why did this tragedy happen? Malawians are not questioning how the victims were buried; they are questioning why they died. Equally troubling is the lack of scrutiny regarding the government’s response on the day of the crash. Could lives have been saved with a faster and more coordinated rescue effort?

The Commission’s failure to address these critical issues has sparked outrage and calls for transparency. The people of Malawi deserve to know the truth behind the tragic plane crash, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that a thorough and unbiased investigation is conducted. The government must exercise caution when considering the report’s findings and seek additional information before making any conclusions.

In conclusion, the Commission of Inquiry’s report on the tragic plane crash has fallen short of providing the answers needed to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The government must take immediate action to address the critical issues raised by this report and ensure that justice is served. The people of Malawi demand transparency and accountability, and it is the government’s responsibility to deliver.