Dan Lu’s explicit video song “Take My Body” attracts Govt’ arts depart

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The department of Arts is reportedly engaging musician Dan Lu and his producer Tapps Bandawe over some of the lyrics in his new explicit video song “Take my body”.

The song, which has strong sexual language, especially in the vernacular, has stirred debate in many social media circles as some feel the song is too vulgar for the local audience.

It opens with Dan Lu emotions. singing in the vernacular admitting that he is horny

Deputy director of arts responsible for censorship Anganile Nthakomwa told the Nation Newspaper that said since Friday the department has received numerous complaints about the song.

“Many have complained that they find the song offensive and too strong Some argue that from a cultural perspective, it is not suitable for the local audience,” she said.

Nthakomwa, therefore, disclosed that though they do. not want to ban the song, they want the artist to modify it

Act which prohibits “any person who imports, prints statue or publishes, possess, manufactures, makes or produces distributes exhibits or sells or offers or keeps for sale any publication, pictures statue or record which is undesirable, or which is indecent, or obscene or is offensive or harmful to public moral”.

Bandawe however defended the song saying the words are used to express one’s sexual

“The artist is not insulting anyone. He is also talking about a Malawian sexual herb gondolosi which is common,” he said.

Bandawe, however, acknowledged the controversy which he said as artists they aim at pushing the boundaries to get people to talk about normal emotions.

“Of course the song is pushing a few buttons, but our role as artists is to push borders and boundaries. And yes, we want this song to be an international hit, he added.

Dan Lu has also acknowledged releasing the song, but refused to react to the debate.

Nthakomwa said their actions are based on Section “Of course it is my song. It 23 and 24 of the Censorship is what it is. That is all I can say now.

“We are not saying the song is banned. We just want him to modify it a bit,” she said.

Some quarter of the society want Lufani to withdraw the video forthwith.

