LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Dead body of a female person suspected to have been murdered has been found in a decomposed state at Botanic garden in the capital Lilongwe.

The deceased body which was on Thursday, September 16, 2021 around 9:00 hours is yet to be identified.

Lingadzi Police station publicist Salomy Zgambo told The Maravi Post that deceased is believed to be aged between 25 and 30.

“Police and medical personnel from Area 18 Health Centre visited the scene of crime and discovered that death occurred some months ago and the head was amputated from the body while the skull was tied on the roots of a tree.

“It is also believed that the lady was raped before being murdered.The clinical officer viewed the body and confirmed that death was due to assault,” says Zgambo.

Police are therefore appealing to the public that those whose relative is missing should visit Lingadzi Police and Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary where the dead body is being kept.