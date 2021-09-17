Angel denies having sex with Cross

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-In the on going Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Angel has cleared the air on making love with Cross in the house.

Cross and Angel have kissed passionately in the house and shared the same bed.

Some videos making the rounds on social media showed both housemates under a duvet which stirred suspicions that both housemates have made love.

Angel, speaking with Cross in the room on Wednesday, afternoon, September 15, 2021 clarified that they have not had sex.

According to her: “Everybody thinks we’ve had sex in this house because of how we are.

“I don’t have a problem with it as long as we know the truth.

“Let them say what they want to say but we know we’ve not had sex.”

Angela is one of this seasons’ favourite houses among the viewers.