Let this guy be helped

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A 26-year-old Kenyan man identified as Felix Joel has evoked mixed reactions on social media following the sacrifice he intends to make for his brother.

He stormed the street with a placard which disclosed that he wishes to sell his kidney to be able to send his brother to the university.

After going viral, he was interviewed by Tuko.co.ke where he spoke about how he became a father figure at a very young age.

The small scale trader from Kisumu’s Manyatta estate said he has three younger brothers who were left in his care after his father’s demise in 2007.

He explained that he had to stop schooling in 2017 while he was still in his first year at Masinde Muliro University where he was studying Animal Science.

Joel reiterated that after putting his own education aside, he got into a full-time business and started a stall in Migori which has been helping him pay his siblings’ bills.

Joel’s younger 17-year-old young brother, Morgan is expected to join Kenyatta University on October 4, 2021 for a course in Agricultural Education and Extension.

But being that he does not have the funds for fees and other needs, Joel with no hope in sight, made the difficult decision to walk around with a banner announcing his intention to sell his kidney for his sibling’s education.