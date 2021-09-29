Jamaican Reggae artist Graps Morgan

By Chisomo Phiri and Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Jamaican Reggae artist Gramps Morgan has arrived in the country for his wonderful live performance at Sand Music Festival event on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Sun bird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Landing at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021, the ” The woman like you” hit maker thanked Malawians for warmly welcoming him and assured them a wonderful performance by songs in his new released album ” positive vibration”.

Morgan says, ” Ready for you Malawi. I am so thankful that you have welcomed me in this way. I cannot wait to play the songs from my new solo Album” positive vibration album. Reggae music, live music, and am excited to return here this is my fourth time to Malawi. It’s been always a pleasure, am excited and we have been putting alot of work for my new album so you will get brand new songs and original Gramps Morgan and it’s my first time performing Solo in Malawi.”

“what I would like to see is people to come out in large number and I want to tell people of Malawi that do not forget the way of our ancestors for we as Africans if we forget then we are lost, so it is important to hold on for our tradition and cultures”.

He added, “It’s been rough year and we gonna come through this. Music has a power even bigger than politics because music uplift your Mind, your soul, your heart and your spirit. That’s what we are planning to do Saturday night.”

In his remarks Levxone from Uganda said he is very much blessed to be in Malawi with legend himself. Malawians Gospel Artists they should expect the real definition of gospel music.

He also added that he has a feeling that Malawi is going to have a night to remember.

The Jamaican Reggae artist was welcomed by an entourage of Rastafarian choir and other Sand Music Festival representatives such as Wendy Harawa.

Speaking on behalf of Sand music festival executive committee Harawa said the grouping is happy that the main headliner have started coming and by the end of Thursday on September 30, 2021 Mr P and Makhadzi will be in the country.

“Gramps is a performer, he is going to be massive, his music is good and it is good for the souls. People should expect more fun and everything else as you can see that the main headliner is here with Levxone from Uganda as well, tomorrow (today) we have Sipho Makhabane and on Thursday we have Makhadzi and Mr P.,” assures Harawa.

Other Headliners to land in the country for the festival are South African Makhadzi and gospel icon Sipho Big Fish Makhabane and Peter of the disbanded P-Square ( Mr. P).