Prophet Austin Liabunya

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The vocal man of God prophet Austin Liabunya has mocked his mother country Malawi for being listed the most country with lowest average Intelligent Quotient (IQ) in Africa.

According to the most recent data, the country with the lowest average IQ score is Malawi at 60.1.

Writing on his Facebook page with a screenshot from google as evidence, Liabunya simply asked a question “Oh Malawi! But why?”

The controversial prophet then concluded that the results from the recent data explains why Malawians love negative comments.

“Anyway, this explains why negative comments are only from Malawi,” he said.

He added; “Only poor people have the time to throw stones at you while rich people are busy using them to build an empire!”

Liabunya’s remarks attracted comments from his followers who questioned him why then is he dealing with people with lowest IQ adding that is people like him who joke too much on serious issues.

“The fact that he went on google and such things proves that he himself has the low IQ,” commented another user.

Vitumbiko Ellastomer Chihana Gondwe commented; “And you are the one making the lower IQ rate. You always say “capital city of Lilongwe” instead of Lilongwe the capital city.

Liabunya was also criticized of not missing some other fundamental issues in the article and urged to read the entire article in context.

Others encouraged him on focusing preaching the word of God if he is to be taken serious and proposed that its time he hires someone to manage his page.

Liabunya has been in social media fight recently with pastor Hastings Salanje for supremacy.