DRC Minister Tony Mwaba Kazadi impregnates his deputy Aminata Namasia

KINSASHA-(MaraviPost)-In a surprising admission, Tony Mwaba Kazadi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, acknowledged having an unplanned pregnancy with Aminata Namasia.

Yet he said it was an accident at work.

In spite of the fact that they were both married, Namasia is claimed to have fallen in love with Kazadi after being appointed as the National Deputy Minister of Primary, Secondary, and Technical Education in Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde’s cabinet on April 12, 2021.

Namasia, however, was cited by a local newspaper, The Street Journal, as having refuted the story on her Twitter page, claiming that outside of her official and public duties, she has a life that must be respected by all; a right, she claimed, that is guaranteed to all Congolese by their constitution.

She argued that damaging her reputation shouldn’t be a practice that was condoned because it could jeopardise not only her relationships but also the reputations of her married male coworkers and their houses.

She said: “On the eve of the electoral contests scheduled for December of this year, political detractors can attack my opinions and political actions rather than opting for practices tending to smear my person.”

The tale was debunked by “a reliable Congolese” named Nugandu, who was quoted in The Street Journal, and claimed that it was all a part of the DRC’s political theatre.

