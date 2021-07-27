Malawi leader Chakwera in London

As President Lazarus Chakwera arrives in the United Kingdom (UK) to attend to the Global Education Summit, education expert in the country has challenged the Malawi leader to take advantage of the global event to gunner more support towards education system in Malawi.

The education expert, who is the executive director for Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) Benedicto Kondowe, believes while the President is expected to make a pledge at the summit, the Malawi delegation at the summit should push towards bilateral partnerships to elevate financing of the sector.

“The participation of our country in the global summit is very critical; critical in the sense that there is need to demonstrate Malawi’s commitment to improving education standards.

“This summit is a global platform where the Malawi leader will make serious pledges in order to enhance education and at the same time lobby for support from other partners around to help Malawi improve the education sector in the face of Covid-19 pandemic,” explained Kondowe.

While at the week long summit, Chakwera will also meet some dignitaries like Lord Jack McConnel, the former First Minister of Scotland, Professor Ngaire Woods and Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government at the Oxford University, among others, in a bid to export Malawi’s strides towards improving education in the country.

The Malawi leader left for the Summit on Sunday and is expected to return on Saturday after accomplishing a number of assignments.