LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is a leadership crisis at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as its Director General Dokani Ngwira operates illegally after contract expiration on November 17, 2024.

This comes as Capital Hill has not renewed Ngwira’s contract for various reasons including incompetence, nepotism, fraud, and office abuser among others.

According to sources, Ngwira who’s an Assemblies of God church elder and close friend to President Lazarus Chakwera has waged war to deal with anyone within service who advocated for his contract not to be renewed.

Ngwira has been operating without a valid contract since November 17, 2024, when his term officially expired.

This situation has sparked significant concern within the intelligence community and further fueled political tensions, particularly within the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), where divisions are deepening.

Ngwira’s continued operation as Director General without a contract has created confusion and frustration among NIS staff and political figures who believe that his tenure has been marked by underperformance.

Sources within the intelligence service suggest that his failure to meet key contractual obligations and the lack of a clear mandate have severely undermined the agency’s effectiveness and morale.

The situation has escalated into a political debate, with some governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) loyalists demanding Ngwira’s immediate replacement with a candidate who aligns more closely with the party’s interests.

These internal divisions within the party and the intelligence service have caused further instability, as factions vie for control over leadership decisions.

There is growing frustration among both NIS staff and MCP supporters over Ngwira’s continued leadership.

Many are questioning why he remains in power despite the expiration of his contract, accusing him of failing to meet the expectations set out for the role.

Reverend Ngwira’s inability to deliver results has only intensified calls for reform within the agency.

Some believe that the ongoing tensions at NIS are symptomatic of deeper problems within MCP itself, with the party’s internal divisions now spilling over into critical national institutions.

Critics argue that the current leadership crisis is preventing the government from addressing key issues, particularly those related to national security and intelligence operations.

As the crisis at NIS deepens, calls for a new, capable, and politically neutral leader to take the helm are intensifying.

Many believe the agency needs leadership that can restore its credibility and functionality, free from political maneuvering and factional infighting.

Ngwira’s continued stay in office, without the legitimacy of an active contract, has highlighted the urgent need for reform and a fresh approach to leadership within NIS.

The leadership crisis at NIS serves as a stark reminder of the broader political challenges facing Malawi.

With divisions within MCP contributing to the instability at key national institutions, questions are being raised about the future direction of the country.

As the situation at NIS unfolds, the need for decisive action to resolve the leadership vacuum becomes increasingly critical.

The resolution of this crisis will not only impact the intelligence service but also the political stability of the nation as a whole.

President Chakwera must therefore act quickly in appointing a new NIS chief as tension at the service continues to dwindle.