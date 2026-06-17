“Every match matters”-13 Nations Unite in rebuking UEFA President Čeferin

By Edwin Mbewe

MIAMI-(MaraviPost)-A rare coalition of thirteen football associations from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean has launched a scathing response to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, accusing him of undermining the dreams, sacrifices and ambitions of millions of football supporters around the world.

The football federations of Cape Verde, Curaçao, Uzbekistan, DR Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire issued a joint statement on Wednesday condemning comments by Čeferin that an expanded FIFA World Cup would produce “uninteresting” matches.

The coordinated response marks one of the strongest collective challenges to the UEFA chief in recent years and highlights growing tensions between football’s traditional powerhouses and nations seeking greater representation on the sport’s biggest stage.

“We respectfully but firmly reject these comments,” the statement declared.

For the thirteen associations, Čeferin’s remarks were not merely a criticism of the World Cup’s expansion.

They were seen as a dismissal of the hopes and aspirations of nations that have spent decades fighting for a place among football’s elite.

“For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match,” the statement said.

The federations pointed to nations such as Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan, where World Cup qualification would represent a historic breakthrough capable of inspiring entire generations.

They also highlighted countries like DR Congo and Haiti, where a return to football’s grandest stage after years of absence would be celebrated as a national moment of pride and unity.

“To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing,” the statement continued, “and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world.”

The statement passionately defended the principle that football belongs to everyone, not only the sport’s established powers.

“Football does not belong to a select group of nations,” the federations wrote. “Its strength comes from its universality.”

In a direct challenge to the sentiment behind Čeferin’s comments, the thirteen nations argued that the magic of the FIFA World Cup lies precisely in its ability to unite countries with vastly different histories, cultures and football traditions under one global stage.

Behind every qualification campaign, they said, are years of investment, sacrifice and determination.

Behind every national team are millions of supporters who view football as a source of identity, hope and national pride.

“For many countries, participation in the FIFA World Cup is not only a sporting achievement,” the statement read. “It is a moment that inspires a generation, accelerates football development and creates memories that last a lifetime.”

The joint declaration concluded with a powerful reaffirmation of football’s global spirit and an unmistakable rejection of any hierarchy that diminishes the achievements of emerging nations.

“We believe that every nation that qualifies deserves respect. Every team has earned its place on merit. Every supporter has the right to dream.”

As debate over the future of international football continues, the message from the thirteen associations could not have been clearer.

“Every team qualified on merit. Every match Matters”.

In a sport increasingly shaped by competing visions of its future, the statement served as a reminder that for billions beyond football’s traditional centers of power, the World Cup is not merely a tournament—it is a dream.