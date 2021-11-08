Nkhokwe warned of Excessive hot weathers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Excessive hot weathers continues to hit hard Malawi a head of rainy season.

This vindicates Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services forecast that indicated last week that the country will be experiencing excessively heat conditions for about five days, from Tuesday to Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The hot conditions have been above the normal average by about four degrees that some areas are registering over 33 degrees.

The department’s director Jolamu Nkhokwe earlier last week warned the general public people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially between 12 noon and 3pm, during the period in question.

“We experience hot temperatures when we are moving from the month of October to November but, this year, temperatures are going to be higher than what we were expecting and this points to the manifestation of climate change, which is being felt by many countries,” he said.

Malawi Creation Care Network Voluntary National Coordinator Charles Bakolo told The Daily Times that it was the responsibility of everyone to find solutions that would help mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Humans are increasingly influencing climate change and the earth’s temperature by burning fossil fuels, felling down trees and other malpractices,” he said.

Malawi starts experiencing rainy season starting from October end through April.

