BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has re-appointed Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency Symon Vuwa Kaunda as Chief Whip in Malawi Parliament.

DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba confirmed Kaunda’s re-appointment

Kaunda was removed from the post after the Supreme Court of Appeal nullified the Parliamentary polls for his constituency.

According to Namalomba, Vuwa Kaunda replaces Martha Lunji, former Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North-East who died two months ago.

Vuwa Kaunda has since vowed to unite the DPP members of parliament amid divisions that have rocked the party.

