BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM)) Secretary General Coaxley Kamange on Monday morning, November 7, 2021 called off the stay away by minibus operators which started this morning.

The grouping staged the strike in view of the tollgate fees introduced at Chingeni, which they feel are on the higher side.

Kamange has since said some small and heavy duty vehicles have started paying the fees.

“I can confirm that we are at Chingeni Toll Plaza, making sure that everyone is informed that we have called off the strike,” he said.

Kamange was quick to point out that discussions with government on the price are still going on.

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government indicated that on November 7 would commenced road tolling at Chingeni Toll Plaza.

