FDH Bank Cup: Leyman Panthers beat Kawinga into national phase

Panther FC 2 (4)-2 (2) Kawinga FC

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The preliminary round of the FDH Bank Cup in the Central region came to an end on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 as Leyman Panthers FC, Silver Strikers RSV FC, Mbabvi United FC, Santhe ADMARC FC and Airborne Rangers FC qualify to the national phase.

Leyman Panthers FC from Area 49 defeated Kawinga FC who eliminated them in 2022 edition by 3-0,on Wednesday they played their cards well as they scored two early goals through Shaun Kachala at 1 minute and Blessings Nangwiri at 13th minute in the first half.

Kawinga FC which qualified into the national phase and currently enjoying good league form replied too quick through Anord Sani at 8th minute through penalty and at 28th minute.

In the second half both teams tried what they could to find winning goals but it was not to be hence the fate was to be decided through post match penalties where Kawinga FC lost 4-2 at Kalambo ground.

Atanazius Jabulani coach for Leyman Panthers FC was happy for the victory over Kawinga FC who did them damage in the previous edition.He has since vowed to prepare well for the national phase.

Harry Saidi, Kawinga FC Coach, acknowledged the defeat saying their counterparts disturbed them with their quick goals.He added,there focus now will be on the league as they aim to earn a Superleague promotion.

Santhe ADMARC FC also waited for the post match penalties to sail through to the next round of the cup, they won 4-2 after regulation time ended 1-1.

Mavuto Gondwe scored for the host at 69th minute before Support Battalion FC replied through Francis Gunde at 79th minute.

Mbabvi United FC were 2-0 winners at home against Ngolowindo FC courtesy of Hamza Owen brace.

The paratroopers Airborne Rangers FC thrashed rookies Carotyte Salima FC 2-0,Wonderful Lipande and Henry Mlaleya on score sheet.

Adrian Kaduya’s goal at 43rd minute against Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC earned Silver Strikers Reserve FC a place at national phase however chances for the young bankers to play in the round of 32 are slim as FAM communicated earlier that no reserve side would be allowed to play in national cups with their Senior teams.

There is that possibility that Kawinga FC and Support Battalion FC can face each other in play off qualification to find team number 5 from the region.

30 goals have been scored in 13 preliminaries in the region. Hamza Owen of Mbabvi United FC, Lumbani Mkandawire of Support Battalion FC, Anord Sani of Kawinga FC, Mavuto Gondwe of Santhe ADMARC FC and Shaun Kachala from Leyman Panthers FC have all scored two goals each.

Bernard Harawa, General Secretary for CRFA, has wished the five teams well ahead of their games at national level while describing the preliminaries as a success in the region.

He said,as a region they expect that the teams will do better the way Extreme FC did in the last edition, reaching the semifinals in which they lost 2-1 to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC.