FDH Bank Cup: Leyman Panthers charged ahead of Civil game

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Barely days after the 2023 FDH Bank prestigious cup round of 32 draw took place in Chiwembe township, Blantyre, the Central Region Premier League outfit Leyman Panthers FC have vowed to register on FDH Bank Ufulu #525# by knocking out Civil Service United FC.

The head coach for the rookies Atanazius Jabulani described the draw as fair and expressed some satisfaction.

Jabulani acknowledged the team may have pressure ahead of the match being their first time to play in the highest level of the cup and against the elite league side.

He however indicated that his boys are mentally and tactically prepared to make sure the team qualifies to the round of 16.

“It’s our task as technical panel to impart knowledge and composure on how to handle games of highest profile. We want to replicate what Extreme FC did last year by reaching the semifinals”, said Jabulani.

Gabriel Chirwa of Civil Service United FC said the team expects a tough match as will be playing a strange.

He added that his team has prepared well to avoid shame and register on #525# FDH Wallet and proceed to the next round.

The Area 49 based side defeated Mkanda Youth FC and Kawinga FC in preliminaries to reach the round of 32.

Civil Service United FC were knocked out by Sable Farming FC in the 2022 edition at home Civo Stadium by a goal to nil. George Luiz Nyirenda scored from a penalty.

About 44 games were played in preliminaries in all the country’s three regions.

129 goals were scored and the 16 teams qualified to the national phase.

The 16 regional teams will each receive MK700,000 and playing jerseys to help them prepare for the national phase.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Communication and Competitions director Gomezgani Zakazaka said they are expecting stiff competition from all the teams.

“Last season we saw Extreme FC reaching the semifinals and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC reached the final. We are upbeat that the teams from the lower leagues would perform more than that”, Zakazaka said.

Tiyese Kaimila FDH Bank cup Marketing Manager said they have increased the package from MK90 million last year to MK120 million this year after being satisfied by the way FAM is running the cup and the competition amongst the teams.

The national phase kicks off on 17th June 2023 with the dates and venue to be communicated later.

