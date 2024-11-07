Flames star Gabadigno Mhango eager to represent Malawi

By Twink Jones Gadama

Gabadinho Mhango, the talented striker from Malawi, has expressed his delight at being selected for the national team, the Flames.

In a recent statement, Mhango said, “It is sweet to play for your country. I’m happy that Pasuwa has included me in his squad. I’m ready to play for Flames, my home team.”

Mhango’s enthusiasm is palpable, and his commitment to the team is unwavering.

The 30-year-old striker has been a key player for the Flames, and his inclusion in the squad is a significant boost to the team’s chances in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Malawi is set to face Burundi on November 14 in Ivory Coast, followed by a crucial match against Burkina Faso at the Bingu National Stadium on November 18.

These matches will determine the Flames’ fate in the AFCON qualifiers.

Mhango’s experience and skill will be invaluable to the team.

He has played for several top-tier clubs, including Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC.

His move to Kaizer Chiefs was recently finalized, and he is expected to make a significant impact in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The Flames’ coach, Kalisto Pasuwa, has shown faith in Mhango’s abilities, and the striker is determined to repay that trust.

Mhango’s partnership with other key players, such as Charles Petro and John Banda, will be crucial in the upcoming matches.

Malawi’s chances of advancing to the AFCON tournament are slim, but with Mhango on board, the team’s prospects have improved significantly.

The Flames currently sit third in Group B with 7 points, behind leaders Burkina Faso (12 points) and second-placed Cape Verde (10 points).

The upcoming matches will be a test of the team’s resolve and determination.

Mhango’s statement is a rallying cry for the team, and his commitment to the Flames is a testament to his passion for the beautiful game.

As Malawi prepares to take on Burundi and Burkina Faso, the nation will be watching with bated breath.

The Flames’ success will depend on the team’s ability to work together, and Mhango’s leadership will be vital in inspiring his teammates.

With Mhango leading the charge, the Flames are ready to take on the challenges ahead. Will they emerge victorious?

The stage is set for an exciting encounter. Will the Flames rise to the challenge