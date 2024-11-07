Old Mutual graduates 35 Sanwecka’s Lilongwe youths in entrepreneurship skills

By Cindy Chitela

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Old Mutual through its subsidiary MPICO has invented MK37.9 million through its skills development training incentive with Sanwecka Tech Company.

Through the incentive Sanwecka has has trained 108 youth across Malawi.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday, November 7, 2024 during Graduation ceremony of 35 youths from Mtandile and Tsiliza, Old Mutual Malawi’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive Patience Chatsika said the company’s commitment to empower youth began in Blantyre and Mzuzu where 73 youths were trained before expanding to Lilongwe.

“As a business, we are highly concerned with the problem of unemployment, and we believe that equipping young people with skills will change their lives economically,” she said.

Sanwecka Chief Executive Officer, Rashid Kasito said the six week training has reached 35 youths which 22 are girls.

One of the graduants, Silaj Rajab said the training is timely paramount impor as it will boost his financial welfare as youth .

Old mutual sponsored Sanwecka with MK10 Million to train the youths in the capital Lilongwe.