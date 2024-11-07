Pasuwa Unveils 25-Man Flames Squad for Crucial AFCON Qualifiers

By Twink Jones Gadama

Interim head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named a 25-man squad for Malawi’s crucial African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Burundi and Burkina Faso, slated for next week.

The Flames will face Burundi on November 14 in Ivory Coast before hosting Burkina Faso at Bingu National Stadium on November 18, in their final qualifying match.

Pasuwa, appointed caretaker coach following Patrick Mabedi’s departure, has recalled South African-based striker Gabadinho Mhango and Romanian-based defender Charles Petro.

Mhango’s return boosts the Flames’ attacking options, while Petro’s experience will shore up the defense.

Notable omissions include midfielder Chimwemwe Idana and defenders Lawrence Chaziya and Stanley Sanudi.

TNM Super League top scorer Isaac Kaliyati also missed the cut.

The squad comprises 13 foreign-based players and 12 local-based players.

Local-based players are expected to regroup in Lilongwe over the weekend before departing for Ivory Coast on Monday.

Foreign-based players will travel directly to Abidjan from their respective bases.

Pasuwa’s technical panel includes Peter Mponda (first assistant coach), Prichard Mwanza (second assistant coach), and James Chilapondwa (team manager).

Technical advisors Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi will provide additional guidance.

Goalkeepers:

William Thole (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

George Chikooka (Silver Strikers)

Richard Chimbamba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders:

MacDonald Lameck

Maxwell Paipi

Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers)

Gomezgani Chirwa

Nickson Nyasulu

Alick Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC-Iraq)

Charles Petro (FC Botosani-Romania)

Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Midfielders:

John Banda (UD Songo)

Yankho Singo

Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Lanjesi Nkhoma

Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco-DRC)

Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC-Zambia)

Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers)

Strikers:

Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants-RSA)

Gadi Chirwa (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks)

Richard Mbulu

Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

Pasuwa’s squad selection reflects a balance of experience and youth, indicating a strategic approach to the crucial qualifiers.

The Flames require positive results in both matches to revive their AFCON qualification hopes.

Malawi currently sits third in Group B with 7 points, behind leaders Burkina Faso (12 points) and second-placed Cape Verde (10 points).

Burundi lies at the bottom with 3 points.

The upcoming matches present an opportunity for Pasuwa to make an immediate impact and boost Malawi’s chances of advancing to the continental showpiece.

Fans will be watching with bated breath as the Flames take on Burundi and Burkina Faso in what promises to be thrilling encounters.