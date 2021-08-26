BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s graft bursting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, August 26, 2021 arrested former Minister of Irrigation and Water Development Charles Mchacha for wrongly using public funds to bankroll his honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

ACB Public Relations officer Egrita Ndala in a statement made available to The Maravi Post disclosed that Mchaka while serving as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development abused his office [by] using Government funds for lodging services, and beverages at Ryalls Hotel.

Ndala said the arrest follows the complain the bureau received on August 24, 2021 on Mchacha’s abuse of office during President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progress Party (DPP) era.

The bureau added that Mchacha who is also opposition DPP Southern Region Governor has been arrested along side two Lilongwe Water Board’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Moses Mwenye and Principal Secretary for Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development Dr Henrie Njoloma for aiding the transactions.

“On 24th August 2020, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that Lilongwe Water Board paid for Hon. Charles Mchacha’s honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel

in Blantyre.

“The investigation established that Hon. Charles Mchacha while serving as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development abused his office by directing Dr. Henrie Njoloma to facilitate access to lodging services and food stuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tariffs,” reads ACB statement in part.

Ndala added, “The Investigation also established that Dr. Henrie Njoloma being Principal Secretary for Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development and Mr. Moses Mwenye being Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Lilongwe Water Board respectively, aided, and abetted Hon Charles Mchacha to abuse his office by initiating and instructing the process of preparing payment, using Government funds for lodging services, and beverages at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

“On 26th August 2021, the ACB arrested Hon. Charles Mchacha, Dr. Henrie Njoloma and Mr. Moses Mwenye. They are expected to be charged with abuse office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 35 of the CPA, neglect of duty and theft by All correspondences to be addressed to the Director quoting our reference numbers conversion contrary to Section 121 and 270 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code respectively,”

According to Ndala the trio will be taken to Court after the bureau has interviewed them.

