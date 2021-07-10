Young people in Wau are learning about electrical engineering thanks to IOM.

Hundreds of thousands of people, young and old, were forced to flee their homes over recent years following civil war and widespread insecurity in the eastern African country.

Thirty young men and women in the city of Wau, have recently undertaken vocational training on installing solar power systems supported by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Read more here about how the energy and enthusiasm of South Sudanese youth is being harnessed to power their country. 

Sourced from United Nations Africa Pages

