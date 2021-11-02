Amazing!

ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-A young man who is a community nurse at Amartey CHIPS compound in the Kwahu South municipality in the Eastern Region has won the hearts of many with his act of heroism.

According to the story that was shared by Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon, the road leading to the nearest hospital is so bad that no cars can use it.

Instead, a motorbike is the only form of transportation that can be used.

And since a pregnant woman in labor can’t risk sitting on a motorbike, the young nurse decided to put his skills to good use by delivering the woman.

