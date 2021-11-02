HARARE-(MaraviPost)-In a tragic development, eight self-proclaimed prophets from Vadzidzi VaJeso apostolic sect drowned while competing to retrieve a “holy stick” in Mazowe River.

The tragic incident which claimed the life of 8 people happened on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at around 2 PM at the Hungumwe River which lies at the junction of Mazowe and Tsvinje rivers.

According to reports reaching iHarare, ten prophets were involved in the ritual competition to select a baptist when they drowned.

However, only two of the ten prophets survived, State’s media reports.

The bodies of the deceased have since been retrieved.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named the now deceased as Nickson Singano (29), Peter Marera (31), Tendai Marera (28), Alexeio Makombe (26), Tichawana Katiyo (32), Isaac Dokora (21), Lanciot Dokora(34) and Chriswell Kunyengerera.

The police warned members of the public to desist from going near water bodies.

“We are warning members of the public to desist from playing near, or in water bodies as they risk losing their lives because water bodies contain dangerous creatures like crocodiles or hippopotamus which can attack them to death,” reads police statement.

