LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Students from Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) operating under a youth led initiative dubbed Mupacho (Mulungu palibe chomulaka) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 conducted a sweeping exercise at Bwaila hospital in Lilongwe as a way of advocating for a clean environment.

Apart from the cleanup exercise, the students also donated assorted items including sugar, soap and medical gloves in the maternity ward.

MAGU Mupacho initiative Programs coordinator Victor Mkandawire said the activity was necessitated by a need to complement various clean up initiatives in the country

Mkandawire said members of the club realize their responsibilities and it was their duty to go out and tell people on the importance of living in a health environment hence the sweeping exercise.

“Mostly, when we talk about the environment it’s about how best it helps us to live a health life, so we thought of a place where we need a lot of cleaning for people to be safe and that place among others is a hospital where people meet on a daily basis.

He also stressed the need to make sure that all the hospital users are taking the responsibilities of not littering around in order to make sure that the hospital premises are always clean.

In her remarks, Bwaila hospital senior nursing Officer Temweka Kumwenda thanked the students for the cleanup exercise saying it will help in prevention of infections to the clients and even hospital workers.

“When the environment is clean, chances of getting infections are minimal for both clients and our stuff, thanks to Mupacho initiative for considering making this place clean and safe.

“We are also happy for this donation because we receive a lot of patients here and sometime the patients come without the items the students have brought here. This will really make the difference.

However, Kumwenda also encouraged the students to continue with their various programs and reach many people in various hospitals across the country.

MUPACHO INITIATIVE is aimed at assisting the youth in both rural and urban schools to work hard in both their studies, in life and face challenges head-on.

This initiative is built on a renowned Journalist and one of the trending directors of events Chris Loka.

Among others, the initiative focuses on environmental and health issues.

