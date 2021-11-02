………Students to write differed English Paper 1

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Torrential rains coupled with hail storms on Monday, Novermber 1, 2021 disrupted the administration English paper 1 in the ongoing Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations at Ching’ombe and Chadza 1 CDSS’ in Lilongwe Rural East.

The stormy rains blew roofs off facilities where candidates and a total of 171 candidates had their scripts completely soaked by the rains.

Three candidates sustained some injuries and were treated as outpatients at Nathenje Health Centre.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, MANEB Executive Director Dorothy Mampota confirmed the incident saying the affected candidates will write differed to ensure fairness since scripts that candidates were using completely got soaked.

“The date for the administration of the deferred examination will be communicated to the candidates in due course. Arrangements have been made to relocate the candidates to the nearest available facilities where they will continue writing the remaining examinations as well as the deferred English paper 1 examination”, said Nampota.

Meanwhile the administration of examinations is progressing today across the country with no case of cheating.

