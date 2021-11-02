BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) has equipped 108 Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) with various skills through Dreams project implemented in Blantyre district.

Among the 108 AGYW, 44 who were at Mikolongwe Vocational training school pursuing plumbing, Cosmetology and tailoring for the past 2 and half months have been sent back to their communities to practice the lessons learnt.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony held at Mikolongwe Vocational training school in Thyolo district on Friday, October 30, 2021, Jhpiego project Director – Gateway project, Gertrude Chipungu, has asked the graduates to use the skills they have attained, work hard and devote their time in utilizing the skills to achieve their dreams.

Chipungu added that apart from the skills, the AGYW have been taught family planning methods which will not only keep them safe from HIV but also the communities they will be working in.

She also said Jhpiego will continue empowering AGYW through such programmes to ensure that they’re economically independent.

Some of the skills AGYWs have been trained in include Tailoring and Fashion design, Hotel Management, Plumbing, Welding, Cosmetology and Solar and electrical installation.

Commenting on the matter, the TEVETA Southern regional manager Conceptor Kachoka said there has been a remarkable improvement on woman representation in Teveta recruitment.

She added that there’s about 39% female representation in the labour sector and the percentage does not include the informal sector which is a better than few years ago.

The DREAMS project is implemented by Jhpiego in partnership with Ministry of youth through the District youth officer, Ministry of labor, Ministry of Gender, Rural and Community Development, Bantwana Initiative Zimbabwe, Ministry of Tourism and Culture and TEVETA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...