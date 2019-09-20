Pastor Eugene Nimako Boateng

A Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) at Mamfe in the Eastern Region, Pastor Eugene Nimako Boateng is being accused by several women of sleeping with them and dumping them under the pretext of marrying them and helping them secure visas to the USA.

The pastor has also fathered several children outside his marriage, with a recent one being a 6-month old daughter whom he had with another woman at Asokore–Koforidua.

Authorities of the church who spoke to MyNewsGh.com on condition of strict anonymity revealed that his modus operandi was telling the young ladies he is not married when it is on record that he lives at Oyarifa a suburb of Accra with his wife and 3 children.

Though our sources at the church maintain the randy pastor is still embarking on his duties as a man of God at Mamfe District, others claim out of shame he resigned somewhere in June 2019.

One of his victims for fear of victimization recently sent an anonymous text message to church authorities on his unruly behaviour but this was disregarded for lack of evidence.

All efforts to reach the pastor for his response via phone as well as authorities of the church proved futile as both declined comments.

Source: ghanamma.com