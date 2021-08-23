ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-A level 400 student from the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reportedly laid violent hands upon himself in a sad report trending on social media.

Details surrounding his death have it that the deceased owned a couple of people to the tune of ₵200,000 and he ridiculously decided to stake a bet of ₵60,000 so he can win a bonanza and pay off his debts.

Unfortunately for him, he lost the bet and unable to withstand the intense pressure which was imminent, decided to join his ancestors in the cruelest way.