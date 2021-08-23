BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nsanje residents are smiling over the 26 kilometers road projects as its taking shape with impressive work on the ground.



With the estimated MK11 billion, China Railway 20 (CR20) is constructing the road project with zeal despite numerous challenges facing.

During our visit over the weekend, outstanding work is being displayed with on the ground as the road will be accessible in months to come.

The road project covers five Traditional Authorities (T.As) including Ndamera, Chimombo, Ngabu,Makolo and Malemia.

The display on the site proves the virtue of integrity and hard work in the contract to serve the country better.

However, regardless of such efforts made by government over the years, Malawi has faced challenges on identification of contractors with passion to quickly execute the work given to them in the interest of the people.Mostly, there have been issues to do with little or no progress in the manner the projects are managed.

During our tour in Nsanje District a few days, we came across a contractor in the name of China Railway 20 (CR20) who is constructing the Nsanje- Marka 26 km road with a total of MK11billion.

The Maravi Post understands that regardless of challenges faced by the contractor whose twenty four months deadline is already gone, the progress is impressive and of quality.

Communities around the road project commended government for identifying people with passion and integrity in the work of road infrastructure development.

“Government should also be congratulated for identifying people with passion and integrity in the work of road infrastructure development. Shortly will be able to use the road. This is a very important road for easily mobility with agriculture produces.

“The Contractor in Nsanje –Marka road project should be one of those government must keep on identifying so that such kind of development is never compromised. It is time we promoted such contractors so that Malawi can move in the right direction,” lauds Jemson Kadula of TA Malemia.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the staff members confided in this reporter that as a construction company, they are obliged to do the work to the expectation of the people.

“It is our commitment and supplication to make sure that we execute the work given to us on time in order to fulfill the contractual obligations we entered into with the government of Malawi. There are some challenges as we strive to deliver the best to the people of Nsanje through this project; it still is exciting that the progress of this project is already at 70%.

“Additionally, the people in this area are cooperating with us very well, he confirmed.To say the least, the contractor is doing a very good and commendable job that has to be emulated by many other contractors who have also been entrusted by the government of Malawi to manage the road infrastructure,” he says.

Malawi government is implementing a lot of road infrastructure development in order to improve the welfare of its people through road network so that movement of goods from one point to another can easily be facilitated.