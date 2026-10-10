Global Carbon Market Leaders Set their Sights on Kigali

Growing country representation and stronger investor and buyer participation mark the final countdown to the Carbon Markets Africa Summit 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 9, 2026/ –With participation confirmed from 24 African countries and 45 countries globally, CMAS 2026 will bring together more than 100 speakers, over 50 investors, buyers and financiers, 20 African governments and more than 40 project developers in Kigali from 13 to 15 October.

The diversity of participation reflects growing engagement with African carbon markets from governments, project developers, financiers and credit buyers. The international presence will bring African policymakers and projects into direct contact with organisations active across carbon markets globally.

For Ibrahim Shelleng, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance & Stakeholder Engagement for the Government of Nigeria, the Carbon Markets Africa Summit 2026 represents an opportunity for continental participants to play a central role in determining how the market develops.

“This gathering of the leading players in African carbon markets represents a continental ownership in driving the future of carbon markets shaped by Africans, for the benefit of Africa.”

Investor and buyer participation will add an important commercial dimension to the gathering. Dedicated Investor Roundtables will provide focused opportunities for capital providers, buyers and project developers to engage directly, while meetings across the summit will allow participants to identify potential partnerships and areas for further engagement.

More than 40 project developers and project representatives working across sectors including nature-based solutions, agriculture, waste, clean cooking and carbon removals will also participate, providing investors and buyers with direct exposure to projects from across the continent.

For Maggie Kinyanjui, Sourcing Manager, Africa, Climate Impact Partners, greater engagement between project developers, buyers and investors is essential to building a stronger African carbon market.

“Africa should not just participate in carbon markets. We should help shape them. The opportunity is to build a market that attracts capital, rewards integrity and ensures that value reaches the countries and communities delivering climate impact.”

The timing also coincides with an active period for international carbon markets. These discussions will take place at a time when key international carbon market rules and mechanisms continue to evolve. The Article 6.4 Supervisory Body, which oversees the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism, is holding its 23rd meeting this week in Bonn, immediately ahead of CMAS 2026.

Amy Rhoades, Chief Communications & Engagement Officer, Carbon Standards, says meaningful engagement across the carbon value chain is critical to the growth of credible carbon removal solutions on the continent.

“Africa isn’t waiting for global carbon markets to mature; it’s actively building them. At Carbon Markets Africa Summit, we’re not just sponsoring a conference, we’re engaging the policymakers, entrepreneurs, and buyers who are building the carbon removal ecosystem in Africa. That engagement is the future of credible CDR and that’s why Carbon Standards is in Kigali this October.”

Against that international backdrop, discussions in Kigali will provide an opportunity for African governments and market participants to consider what developments in the global market mean in practice for the continent, while investors, buyers and project developers explore opportunities for greater cooperation.

CMAS 2026 is hosted by the Ministry of Environment of Rwanda, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and African Development Bank (AfDB) as host organisations, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) as host partner and AUDA-NEPAD as strategic institutional partner.

With the summit now days away, Emmanuelle Nicholls, Portfolio Director, says the breadth of participation has been particularly encouraging.

“The real opportunity lies in bringing decision-makers, financiers, buyers and project developers into the same room. Those conversations can help unlock investment, strengthen project pipelines and accelerate the partnerships needed to scale African carbon markets.”

The scale and diversity of participation heading to Kigali reflect a market increasingly attracting attention from governments, investors, buyers and project developers alike. As these groups come together over three days, the focus will shift from market ambition to the partnerships and transactions needed to move implementation forward.

CMAS 2026 takes place from 13 to 15 October 2026 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

SOURCE: VUKA Group