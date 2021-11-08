PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu, made a headline at sold-out club gig on Saturday night that was attended by hundreds of her fans.

She had a hard time dealing with the rowdy fans who wanted to take selfies with her and touch her goodies.

A thirsty male fan was even captured on camera dipping his hand inside a short skirt that she was wearing and touched her big booty.

She tried to remove the hand from her skate but the fan cemented his hand in Zodwa’s skate.

A female fan is also seen holding Zodwa’s face in an attempt to kiss her, they really kissed.

At some point, her security team had to intervene after fans almost caused a stampede.

