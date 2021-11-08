…………Mighty Wanderers 0-1 Moyale Barracks

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lali Lubani outfits Mighty Wanderers dialed a wrong Airtel number at Kamuzu Stadium as they tried to reach out to the soldiers of Kaning’ina.

However the Mzuzu based Soldiers through their IT specialist Lice Corpol Lloyd Njaliwa quickly noticed that the civilians were planning to attack them hence came up with a well planned ambush to make sure they win the battle.

Moyale Barracks displayed exciting football from the first whistle as they kept pressing and attacking Wanderers through, Raphael Phiri, Lloyd Njaliwa Brown Magaga,Clifford Fukizi among others while the host team showed some brilliance through Vitumbiko Kumwenda,Yamikani Chester and Wisdom Mpinganjira but efforts from both teams to get a goal were futile as their goalkeepers Richard Chipuwa and McDonald Harawa were steady and denied the attackers’ efforts.

At half time it ended a goalless draw.Second half Moyale Barracks continued dominating the play and at 66th minute the usual suspect Lloyd Njaliwa scored for The Lions of Kaning’ina after Richard Chipuwa and his defenders failed to clear the ball.

That lone goal from Lloyd Njaliwa helped Moyale Barracks win first leg of the 2021 Airtel Top 8 against Mighty Wanderers. Alfred Chilinda, the center referee, blew the whistle to mark the end of the game,and yes Nomads dialled Airtel Wrong number which ended up telling them “The number you have dialled,doesn’t exist on the network, please contact customer care or try to dial it again”,.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks Commander, said it was tough playing away against Wanderers but thanked God for the victory.

“A win today gives a morale to my boys to work hard in the return leg in Mzuzu,we will work hard at home to sail through to the next round”, said Mwansa

While his counterpart Bob Mpinganjira was disappointed with the loss but said it is part of the game.He hopes for a win and qualify to the next round of the cup.

Moyale Barracks will host Wanderers in a return leg in two weeks time at Mzuzu Stadium.

The winner will proceed to the semifinals and they will be hoping to deposit MK17 million into their Airtel money account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...