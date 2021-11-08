ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Zomba on Monday, November 8, 2021 arrested a Cobbe Barracks Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) student for cheating in the ongoing Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Zomba Police publicist, Patricia Sipiliano, confirmed the arrest of the student whose identity has been kept under wrap.

According to Sipiliano, the candidate was found with a phone where he kept some notes when sitting for Geography earlier today.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

About 128,969 students are seating for 2021 MSCE exams across the country.

