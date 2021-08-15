Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Suwanee (MaraviPost): reporting from AJC says more than 600 students and staffers in Gwinnett County Public Schools reported in the first week of the school year that they were in the 10-day quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the 607 cases, 539 were students and 68 were staff, according to the school system’s daily reports, which track cases among employees and students signed up for in-person learning.

As of Thursday, there were 483 active cases of COVID-19 among students and school-based staff and 20 among employees who work in district offices.

The Gwinnett district began a staggered return to school Aug. 4, with all in-person students back in buildings by Monday. About 97% of the 180,000 students in the Gwinnett