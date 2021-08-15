Muhammad Ali’s grandson scores TKO win over Jordan Weeks in pro boxing debut

Wearing a pair of white-and-black trunks his grandfather gifted to him, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, made his pro boxing debut Saturday night with a first-round TKO of Jordan Weeks.

Ali Walsh, 21, displayed the kind of flair for the dramatic Ali would surely be proud of, whipping the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino crowd into a frenzy with his right hand as the referee administered a 10-count following the knockdown. The middleweight followed up with a barrage of punches, bloodying Weeks’ face, before the referee stopped the mismatch.