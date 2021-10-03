Nigerian Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye,The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said that he would get vaccinated if it will help in furthering the gospel.

While speaking at his church’s monthly Holy Ghost convention held on Friday night, October 1, Pastor Adeboye, encouraged his members to get vaccinated against the novel virus.

He said, “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy, are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ”.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated,” says Adeboye

