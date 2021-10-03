Nyasa Big Bullets on driving seat

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The TNM Super League defending Champions and leaders Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday October 2, 2021 outsmarted Kamuzu Barracks as they defeated them by three goals to nil at home – Civo Stadium.

It was a balanced game in the first half as both teams had different missions to achieve by the end of the day. Nyasa Big Bullets were looking forward to extend their lead on the log table while Kamuzu Barracks aimed at finishing within top eight.

However, Bullets showed their superiority as they were the first to score through Misheck Selemani at 28th minute with assist from Chimwemwe Idana who showed some brilliance.

First half ended one nil favoring the visitors. Second half the Reds were again on fire as Chimwemwe Idana, Misheck Selemani, Ernest Petro played exciting and entertaining football.Hassan Kajoke and Chimwemwe Idana scored for the Palestinians in the second half and later on after the game Misheck Selemani was voted man of the match.

Bullets win have taken them to 59 points four a head of the second placed Silver Strikers FC who lost two nil to Moyale Barracks. Kamuzu Barracks have failed to finish within top eight following Saturday’s defeat. They are on position nine with 41 points from 30 games.

Callisto Pasuwa said it was a tough game as both teams wanted to win.The Zimbabwean tactician has described the 2020/2021 season as very tough saying playing football for almost twelve months instead of the eight months has led to the fatigue to his boys.

“We have played in CECAFA,CAF Champions League my boys are tired,looking forward to our final game against Karonga United at home that’s when now we can relax”, he added.

His counterpart Charles Kamanga,Said his boys did not play according to plan hence hailed Nyasa Big Bullets for the very beautiful performance.

“I came within the season to support the team, I will have my own strategy when given chance next season”, Kamanga added.

Meanwhile Silver Strikers FC are out of the race of TNM Super League Championship after the Soldiers of Kaning’ina’s ambush towards the bankers were successful.

Moyale Barracks defeated Daniel Kabwe’s Bankers by two goals to nil with both goals scored by former Civil Service United Captain Raphael Phiri one each half.

Silver has 55 points from 29 games,if they win their final game the maximum points will be 58 which will be one shy of the defending champions who have a game to wind up the season.

Nyasa Big Bullets is likely be crowned the champions of the 2021 TNM Super League on Sunday October 3, if Blue Eagles FC manages to defeat Mighty Wanderers or draw at Kamuzu Stadium in another crucial match as the area 30 outfits are battling against relegation.