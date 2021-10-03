BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s two state-owned institutions Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) have commenced Investigations after a whistle blower two months ago alerted the nation of underhand activities at Office World limited.

Office World Limited offers retail outlets which provide customers with a broad mix of products that include take-away, self-assemble office furniture, stationery and computer consumables in Malawi.

The incident started after it was noted that the company had been evading tax in the last ten years using political connections led by the former minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe.

According to information at hand, the company had been externalising money using huge invoices for items like computers bought in Dubai and Hong Kong.

The illicit funds have been used to buy property in Dubai, United kingdom, South Africa and other parts of the world.

The two crafty brothers Ifan Tayub and Shokat had appeared in the nation newspaper four years age and the case was swept under the carpet due to political contacts.

What the brothers did was to order items like computers that attracted less duty and agreed with the suppliers whom on most cases were family to get the top up amount.

The two bodies are also Investigating a company in Dubai and United kingdom that belongs to them but was used to import many items into the country as a front to milk the country of taxes.

Last week ACB had summoned Shokat for interview on the matter but he was reported to be overseas on private errands.

In the meantime, it is reported that the state has lost over MK12 billion from the evil deeds of Office World limited under the planning of Ifan Tayub and his brother Shokat.

This publication understands that Fiscal Police have already submitted their findings last week.

Efforts to get side of the story from the company proved futile on several attempts as their mobile numbers went unanswered.

The development comes as Mapeto David Whitehead directors are in court over tax evasion

Office World Limited supplies schools with every requirement from chalk to school desks, wholesale or retail.We are proud to be an office supplies partner, fulfilling all your business needs by providing quality office products and solutions through a convenient and innovative choice of channels, supported by knowledgeable staff.

The company belongs to the South African Association for stationery, home & office products.