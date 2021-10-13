The World Court also known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled largely in favour of Somalia in its dispute with Kenya, setting a sea boundary in part of the Indian Ocean.

The new boundary drawn by the International Court of Justice mostly followed a line proposed by Somalia, attributing to it several offshore oil blocks claimed by Kenya.

The court found that Kenya which did secure some territory beyond the Somalia proposal, had failed to prove there was an established sea boundary between the states, which would have given it a greater portion of the disputed territory.

Kenya previously accused the International Court of Justice of bias and said it will not accept the ruling. The case concerned a 38,000 sq mile (100,000 sq km) triangle in the Indian Ocean that is thought to be rich in oil and gas. The dispute has been at the heart of a diplomatic row between the two east African neighbours.

The revised maritime border along the exclusive economic zones for the continental shelves of Somalia and Kenya “achieves an equitable solution”, Judge Joan Donoghue said.

The ruling comes after Nairobi last week said it had revoked recognition of the court’s jurisdiction. No one for Kenya was officially present either in court or via video link.

Source: Africanews