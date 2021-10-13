By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Central Region Football Association (CRFA) have resolved that the game which was abandoned at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday the October 10, ,2021 between Wimbe United and Dedza Dynamos FC be replayed at the same venue.

According to the communication which the association has made through it’s general Secretary Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa,after evaluating the reports from the officiating team and the match coordinators.

This publication understands that the officiating team led by Lulaka lacked patience when handling the havoc which had erupted at the playing venue hence the postponement of the game.

The referee did not tell the captains of the two teams about his decision of ending the match as he just walked out of the pitch and later declared the postponement of the game in the written report.

However the red card which was given to Wimbe United player Justine Honde who was alleged to assault the center referee Lulaka,will stand.

The Association also resolved that the game be replayed at the same venue Kasungu Stadium because there were no reports regarding supporters/fans of being violent.

The whole scenario which led to the abandonment of the game according to the match coordinator report, was that, in the 61st minute of the game,Wimbe United was attacking Dedza Dynamos FC in the process the ball from a shot taken by Wimbe United was deflected out of the penalty area by Dynamos defender hand, the referee awarded a corner kick to Wimbe which they protested for a penalty but their appeal was turned down.

The coordinator indicated that,it was very clear that the hand of Dedza Dynamos defender changed the course of the goal-bound shot.

Justine Honde player for Wimbe hit the referee in protest and he was red carded but refused to go out of the pitch hence the play stopped. Lulaka summoned the two captains to discuss but to no avail.

The replay will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Dedza Dynamos are leading the six teams log table in the CRFA Chipiku Premier Division Play-Offs with 16 points from 7 games seconded by Extreme FC with 15 points from 8 games.

Meanwhile CRFA is yet to comment on what happened to Green Rangers to fail honouring their fixture at Salima Community ground against Airborne Rangers at this crucial stage of the league. Airborne Rangers were awarded three points and two goals.







