By Chisomo Phiri



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As part of celebrating Mother’s Day which falls on October 15 every year, UK based female Afro-beat artist Lissa Mikana popularly known by her stage name CrazyLi is set to drop a special mother’s day tune titled “Mama” on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

In a separate interview, Mikana said the song is all about appreciating mother’s love during this mother’s day cerebration.

”A mother is a very important person in life and deserves love and attention all the time. This song is all about appreciating mothers for the good moments they do in our lives. I hope many will enjoy it as well just as it has good message. Let us show love to our mothers and make them feel they are not alone”, said Mikana.

She said the song is both Audio and video that has been shot in United Kingdom( UK) and Malawi.

“I will release both video and audio of the song. I have done the Video in UK and Malawi and it is a great Video people will enjoy watching” she said.

The Tseketseke hit maker revealed that she is also working on her new Extend Playlist ( EP) which will be released on her birthday this year.

“This is a year to drop more and good music. I promise my music followers to give them best music of their choice. Currently, I am also working on my new EP which I will drop on my birthday this year, just get prepared”, said Mikana.

Asked on who inspires her in music, Mikana said her mother who is a gospel singer Mrs. Florence Massea inspires her a lot and wish to be like her in a near future.

“I always feel inspired by my mother Florence Massea. She is a very good gospel singer and she me a lot. I love listening to her gospel song and wish to be like her in future ” tetezeni”.

Mama Audio is being produced by Pon G and the Video by VJ Ken