10 people die in two separate road accidents

At least 10 people have died in two separate road accidents that occurred in Salima and Zomba districts on Monday, 13th September, respectively.

Five people died in Salima after a minibus they were traveling in overturned at Katengeza Trading Centre along the Salima-Lilongwe Road.

Three people, who sustained various injuries were rushed to Salima District Hospital, according to Gladson M’bumpha, publicist for Dowa Police.

The accident happened when a rear left tyre of the minibus burst.

While in Zomba, five people died when two vehicles [a Hino Ranger lorry registration number PE 8853 and TATA lorry registration number BP 2293] collided at Mwendolende near Forest Roadblock along the Zomba-Chawe road.

According to Zomba Police Public Relations Officer, Tionge Kayenda, a Hino Ranger lorry whose driver died on spot, coming from the direction of Chawe heading Zomba and it was loaded with timber together with some passengers on top.

“As the driver was descending Chawe Hills, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and collided with another (TATA) lorry driven by Sakonzeka Madeya who was coming from the opposite direction”, Kayenda said.

The Police publicist said following the crash, the unidentified driver of PE 8853 together with his four passengers died on spot due to severe head injuries while the other six passengers and another passenger from the other motor vehicle escaped with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, All the dead bodies are being kept at Zomba Hospital Mortuary while those with injuries are receiving treatment at Zomba Central Hospital