Jamaal Howard finally executed in Texas

….This is despite last-minute legal fight over drug that failed to kill Christa Pike

By Jones Gadama

TEXAS-(MaraviPost)-Texas has executed 46-year-old Jamaal Howard, the first execution in America since Christa Pike survived a lethal injection attempt in Tennessee a week ago, with the same drug that failed to kill Pike.

Howard was pronounced dead at 8:03 PM Central Time on Wednesday, October 7, inside the Huntsville Unit, after his lawyers fought until the final hour to stop it.

As Maravi Post reported earlier yesterday, Howard’s attorneys had filed an emergency challenge arguing that what happened to Pike raised serious questions about the pentobarbital Texas planned to use.

They said they had asked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for records on the drug’s source, testing and expiration date, but the department sought an opinion from the Attorney General on whether it had to release the records – a decision that would likely come after the execution.

His team also asked Governor Greg Abbott for a 30-day reprieve and had a separate appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court arguing Howard was intellectually disabled and constitutionally ineligible for execution.

They never won that fight. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the drug claims and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

Talkative final hours

In a detail revealed by TDCJ spokesperson Amanda Hernandez, Howard was unusually chatty on his way to death.

Officials transported him about 45 miles from the prison housing death row inmates to Huntsville, where Texas carries out executions.

Unlike many condemned inmates who ride in silence, Howard made small talk with officers the entire trip, asking questions and engaging in conversation about everything happening around him.

Even after being placed in the holding cell near the death chamber, he continued talking and asking questions. Officials described him as very engaged in the process.

Final apology before lethal dose

Inside the death chamber, Howard was strapped to the gurney. On the other side of the glass, members of his victim’s family watched.

When asked for a final statement, he apologized.

According to witnesses, his last words were: “I’m sorry for what happened. I wish you can learn to forgive me one of these days.”

The lethal injection then began. Howard received a single fatal dose of pentobarbital.

Unlike Tennessee’s attempt on September 30, where Pike received two doses, survived, regained consciousness and had to be hospitalized, Texas completed its procedure without complication.

Why He Was On Death Row

Howard was sentenced to death for the May 12, 2000 murder of 42-year-old Vickie Swartout in Silsbee, Texas.

Swartout was working alone in a convenience store when Howard, then 20, robbed the store, shot her once in the chest, and fled with about $114 and a carton of cigarettes.

The shooting was captured on surveillance camera. He was convicted of capital murder in 2001 and spent 25 years on death row.

The Pike connection

Howard became the 30th person executed in the United States in 2026 and the first since Tennessee’s failed execution of Christa Pike.

Both states use pentobarbital, but the outcomes were different. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has postponed the state’s remaining executions this year and ordered a full review of what went wrong. Texas chose to proceed despite the questions raised.

The contrast between Pike surviving two doses and Howard being pronounced dead minutes after one dose is now expected to intensify the national debate over lethal injection protocols.