Jealous man poison girlfriend after she greeted her ex-boyfriend in Zimbabwe

Police in Zimbabwe have launched manhunt for a man who allegedly poisoned his girlfriend’s well and bucket of maize-meal after she greeted her ex-boyfriend.

Mashonaland Central Province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndliwayo confirmed the incident.

According to Ndliwayo, the incident took place in Ng’andu village under Chief Bepura in Guruve on May 28 at around 7am when the couple was at Simbadaka’s homestead right before Ms Nyarai Simbadaka greeted her ex-boyfriend who passed-by.

This did not go down well with the accused, Tawanda Kupara, who threatened to kill his girlfriend within three days.

On May 30, Simbadaka and six other minors were rushed to Nyamhondoro Clinic after discovering granules of rat poison in the bucket of mealie-meal they prepared, Herald reported.

Asst Insp Ndliwayo said the police failed to locate Kupara and they are appealing to the public to inform the police if they have information that can lead to his arrest.

Ndliwayo also condemned the diabolic behavior as shown by the accused. He asked people to resolve their differences peacefully.