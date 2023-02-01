Jorginho signs for Arsenal: English Premier League



LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The 31-year-old midfielder, who has made 143 Premier League appearances, joins us with a vast amount of experience of both club and international football.

In addition to making nearly 500 club appearances during his career, he has been a regular in the Italy national team squad for more than five years, making 46 appearances and winning Euro 2020 with his country.

Since joining Chelsea, Jorginho has been a fixture in their Premier League side and won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He started his career in the youth academy at Italian club Verona where he spent four seasons in the first-team, making 96 appearances before moving to Serie A side Napoli.

There he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in 2014 and made 160 appearances during his four seasons with the club – find out more about his career to date

Sporting Director Edu said: “Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad.

“He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal.”

Jorginho signs for Arsenal

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience. Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.

“We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.”

Jorginho will wear the number 20 shirt (get your Jorginho shirt now) and will immediately join up with his new teammates ahead of Saturday’s match at Everton.

Everyone at Arsenal welcomes Jorginho to the club.

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...