Data from TheWorldCounts, reveals that around 40 million tons of electronic waste is generate every year worldwide but only 12.5% of the E-Waste is recycled.

Utawala based Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre is working on a zero dumping policy for E-waste by ensuring that all components in electronic devices are well handled.

Working with corporate and education institutions, the Centre is taking in volumes of electronic waste that would otherwise be dumped in landfills. They then refurbish the devices that still have usage life after which some the refurbished devises are either sold to the public or donated to learning institutions.

Source: Africanews

