By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) on Thursday, August 12, 2021 partnered with Latitude 13° Hotel to build a mutual and beneficial relationship through the common interest of boosting the film industry in Malawi.

General Manager of Latitude 13° Hotel Ronald Stilting told The Maravi Post that “We believe that this partnership will surely strengthen FAMA members capacity and improve their film production and even more the visibility of Latitude 13° in promoting Malawian films”.

“This is an opportunity for both parties as We will be hosting regular movie nights, as we promoting arts sector by providing a platform and venue a lot of people will visit Latitude 13°”.

Film festivals are hugely important as they offer a platform for filmmakers to present their creative ideas, stories and enhance storytelling by indigenous.

Gift Sukez Sukali the president of FAMA said ” this is a big boost to our department as the workshops will be regular and we have a place now to showcase our talents”.

“We will be having having movie nights as in cinema’s starting from September 4, 2021 so that Malawians can be proud of their culture through Movies”.

He added, “This is mostly for the upcoming in the film industry, we want to show them that they are appreciated and urging other industries to join us in promoting the Malawian Culture”.

The partnership focus on three areas including Movie Night space, Malawi’s Film Festivals, Capacity building and Workshop Venue.